Harte Gold Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today (the "AGM").

Voting Results

34.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM. Each of the matters presented at the AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Election of Directors

Nominees Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes Withheld Frazer Bourchier 280,420,464 68,934,774 80.3% 19.7% Douglas Cater 342,991,579 6,363,659 98.2% 1.8% Samuel T. Coetzer 264,538,749 84,812,489 75.7% 24.3% Geoffrey Cohen 219,179,902 130,175,136 62.7% 37.3% Joseph Conway 344,028,822 5,326,416 98.5% 1.5% Igor Gonzales 238,417,491 110,937,747 68.2% 31.8% Michael W. Scherb 221,898,747 127,456,491 63.5% 36.5%

Other Matters



Number of Votes

For Number of Votes

Withheld/Against Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes

Withheld/Against Appointment of Auditor 363,484,799 1,312,702 99.6% 0.4% Amendments to Company's Bylaws 270,909,690 78,445,548 77.5% 22.5% Executive Compensation 331,007,004 18,348,194 94.7% 5.3%

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

SOURCE Harte Gold Corp.