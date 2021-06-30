Menü Artikel
Harte Gold Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

22:28 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today (the "AGM").

Voting Results

34.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM. Each of the matters presented at the AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Election of Directors

Nominees

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Withheld

Percentage of
Votes For

Percentage of
Votes Withheld

Frazer Bourchier

280,420,464

68,934,774

80.3%

19.7%

Douglas Cater

342,991,579

6,363,659

98.2%

1.8%

Samuel T. Coetzer

264,538,749

84,812,489

75.7%

24.3%

Geoffrey Cohen

219,179,902

130,175,136

62.7%

37.3%

Joseph Conway

344,028,822

5,326,416

98.5%

1.5%

Igor Gonzales

238,417,491

110,937,747

68.2%

31.8%

Michael W. Scherb

221,898,747

127,456,491

63.5%

36.5%

Other Matters

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Withheld/Against

Percentage of
Votes For

Percentage of
Votes
Withheld/Against

Appointment of Auditor

363,484,799

1,312,702

99.6%

0.4%

Amendments to Company's Bylaws

270,909,690

78,445,548

77.5%

22.5%

Executive Compensation

331,007,004

18,348,194

94.7%

5.3%

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

SOURCE Harte Gold Corp.



Contact
Please visit www.hartegold.com or contact: Shawn Howarth, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Tel: 416-368-0999, E-mail: sh@hartegold.com
