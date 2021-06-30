Western Magnesium Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt-3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the resolutions were passed by an overwhelming majority at its annual general and special meeting held on June 11, 2021.

The Board is thankful to the shareholders for the trust in the Directors future vision for the Company as they voted in favor of all matters brought before them at the meeting, including the re-election of Edward Lee, Sam Ataya, Steve Thorlakson, Robert Brown, Jeff Wilson, Rabih Ataya and Peter O'Rourke Sr. to the Board of Directors. In addition to the Board members being re-elected, Dale Matheson Carr-Hill Labonte LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company, and the Company's stock option and preferred stock plan was approved.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact: John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | 604-423-2709

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward?looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward?looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westernmagnesium.com

View our profile on SEDAR

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.