Spearmint Engages Abitibi Geophysics For 'Goose Gold Project' Work Program in Newfoundland Directly Bordering New Found Gold Corp.

Vancouver, July 2, 2021 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that we have secured the services of Abitibi Geophysics ("Abitibi") based out of Quebec to conduct the follow up work program over Spearmint's 'Goose Gold Project' directly bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project in Newfoundland. Recently (June 30, 2021) New Found Gold announced a brand-new discovery at the 'Golden Joint' zone of 430.2 G/T over 5.25 metres which is their second highest value encountered to date and Spearmint is the closest property to this new discovery as well as the 'Keats' discovery hole (see map). Abitibi is a full-service exploration provider with experience covering geological environments around the world. This phase will incorporate ground mag and VLF surveys as well as advanced data interpretation to advance the Project to a drill ready stage.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint Resources stated, "We were extremely pleased to have discovered positive gold indicators on our initial work program. Newfoundland is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting gold districts in the world and being the closest project to New Found Golds 'Keats' discovery and brand new 'Golden Joint' discovery is very encouraging. Abitibi has a proven track record, and we are eager to begin working towards generating drill targets and additional exploration concepts. We are well funded for this work program including flow-through funds which include an initial investment by certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. Considering this marks the third work program we are currently in the process of undertaking for the summer, 2021 is shaping up to be the busiest and most transformative year for the Company. Crews are also currently underway on our gold project in Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. and Starr Peak Mining Ltd. as well as our Escape Lake North project directly bordering Clean Air Metals in an area hosting a world-class PGM deposits."





Spearmint Resources Goose Gold Project



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/89286_5919d249e4b3ab8c_002full.jpg

Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Projects' in Nevada comprised of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint has recently discovered lithium in all 10 out of 10 drill holes, intersecting lithium values as high as 1,840 ppm Li; the 'Goose' Gold project directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. where Spearmint has sampled up to 973 ppb gold; the 'Escape Lake North' PGM Project in Ontario consisting of ~4,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Clean Air Metals Inc.; the Case Lake South Cesium Project in Ontario consisting of ~7,300 acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering the River Valley Platinum Group Metals project; the Carscallen West Gold Project in Ontario consisting of a ~2500 contiguous acres in the direct vicinity to Melkior Resources Inc.; the Perron-East Gold Project consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine; and the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Project' comprising of 15,493 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 2,397 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Project bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Project is a land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Project consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC, and the 'Hammernose' Gold Project consisting of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89286