Defiance Silver Corp. Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, July 2, 2021 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX:DNCVF) (FSE:D4E) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors and officers to purchase of an aggregate of 1,425,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.90 (the"Options") in accordance with the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a ten-year term expiring June 30, 2031 and vest as follows: one-third on the date of grant, one-third twelve months following grant date and one-third twenty four months following grant date. The Company has also made certain grants to other employees and consultants in accordance with the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX:DNCVF) (FSE:D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

