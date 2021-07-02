Lithium Chile Extends Maturity of Loan to San Lorenzo Gold and Receives 500,000 Shares in San Lorenzo as Consideration

CALGARY, JULY 2, 2021 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH) announces that it has entered into an agreement to amend the repayment terms of the CAD$1,000,000 loan (the "Loan") that is owed by a third party, San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo"), to extend the maturity date of the Loan from November 30, 2021 to November 30, 2022. As consideration for the extension of the maturity date, and subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be issued 500,000 common shares in the capital of San Lorenzo (the "Shares"). The Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of their issuance.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and now, 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Terry Walker VP Exploration email twalker@goldenrock.cl

