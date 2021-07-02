San Lorenzo Loan Maturity Extended

Calgary, July 2, 2021 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLG) announces that it has entered into an agreement to amend the repayment terms of the C$1,000,000 loan (the "Loan") that it owes to a third party, Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium"), to extend the maturity date of the Loan from November 30, 2021 to November 30, 2022. As consideration for the extension of the maturity date, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has agreed to issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to Lithium. The Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of their issuance.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has two 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora and Nancagua. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets and Nancagua is a high grade epithermal gold property.

