San Lorenzo Loan Maturity Extended
For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.sanlorenzogold.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.
San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has two 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora and Nancagua. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets and Nancagua is a high grade epithermal gold property.
For further information, please contact: Ken Booth
Email: kbooth@sanlorenzogold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact, including the statement regarding the issuance of the Shares to Lithium, are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange does not accept the issuance of the Shares. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.