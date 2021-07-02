Director Sadike Nepela Dies at the Age of 59

Vancouver, July 2, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) (OTC:DSMTF) announces that Luke Sadike Nepela has passed on after a short illness.

The Board of Directors offers it's condolences to his wife and family.

The Board acknowledge his dedication as a Director of the Company.

John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South stated, "We will miss a very good colleague and for some of us we will miss a very good person and friend ".

Mr. Nepela will not be immediately replaced on the Board of Directors

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.