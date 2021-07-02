Golden Arrow Announces Voting Results

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, July 2, 2021 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021, each of the 6 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on June 2, 2021 with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Company. 25,321,568 shares were voted representing 21.76% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce all resolutions received support from our shareholders at the meeting. Incumbent directors Joseph Grosso, Nikolaos Cacos, David Terry, John Gammon, Louis Salley and Alfred Hills were re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company also announces that it received shareholder approval for its New Stock Option Plan at the Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 17, 2020. As it is a Fixed Plan, annual shareholder approval was not required.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well leveraged to the price of gold, having monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes a new epithermal gold project in Argentina, a district-scale frontier gold opportunity in Paraguay, a base-metal project in the heart of a leading mining district in Chile and more than 180,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

Mr. Joseph Grosso,

Executive Chairman, President and CEO

