Quantum Battery Metals Receives Positive Results and Looks to Expand Land Package near Rose West James Bay Area

Vancouver, July 2, 2021 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased by its preliminary findings in James Bay and is exploring the potential of adding to its portfolio in the James Bay area. Currently, the Company has 3 projects within the James Bay area.

The properties are:

The Rose West lithium project consists of 32 mining claims covering approximately 1,695 hectares. The Kelso property consists of 19 contiguous claims totalling roughly 1,005.38 hectares. The Albanel property consists of 52 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,751.15 hectares.

All three properties are located within the James Bay area, Quebec, Canada near the Cree Village of Nemaska northwest of Chibougamau. Located in a premier mining jurisdiction in Quebec, the properties are accessible through the James Bay Road, usable all year-round from Chibougamau. The area is a highly active area of exploration with major contractors and suppliers nearby lowering exploration cost.

"We are very excited by the prospects of our existing portfolio of properties, as we continue to develop our assets, we feel it is important to add to our portfolio in the area. Over the next coming period we will be exploring the option of adding to our land package and further developing our assets. By adding to our portfolio, we become one step closer to our company goal of becoming a leader in sustainable ethical Battery Metals," states Andrew Sostad.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

"Andrew Sostad"

Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

Contact Information:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

