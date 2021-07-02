CMC Announces Granting of Stock Options

Vancouver, July 2, 2021 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB) ("CMC") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 950,000 common shares at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Kevin Brewer"
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information concerning CMC or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.cmcmetals.ca
