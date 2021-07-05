Condor Gold Plc 6.26g/t Gold Over 8.1m True Width from 38.0m Drill Depth (LIDC442) All Assay Results Received from Drilling La India Starter Pits

SURREY, July 5, 2021 - Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that it has received the final assay results from the Southern Start Pit whereby all assay results have now been received for forty five diamond core drill holes for 2345.95 m in and just beneath the La India Starter Pits. The two planned high-grade Starter Pits (up to 35 m deep), the Northern and Southern Starter Pits, have now been drill tested at 25 m by 25 m spacing. These results will be used to estimate an updated mineral resource and reserve. In summary, the infill drilling programme has confirmed that the La India Starter Pits, which sit within the fully permitted La India Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate of 6.9Mt at 3.1 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, contain approximately 447Kt at 4.17g/t gold for 59,672 oz contained gold within 35m of surface will be targeted early for extraction. The drill assay results further derisk the project ahead of production.

Highlights of New Drill Assay Results

6.26g/t gold over 8.1m true width from 38.0m drill depth (LIDC442) just beneath the Starter Pit indicate the pit could push deeper.

6.05g/t gold over 5.8m true width from 10.2m drill depth (LIDC448)

2.36g/t gold over 11.9m true width from 7.1m drill depth (LIDC436)

Results received for 45 diamond core drill holes for a combined 2345.95 m of infill and RC replacement drilling completed within and just beneath the La India Starter Pits.

10 drill holes for 827.40 m replacing previous RC holes outside the Starter Pits area of influence, but within the main La India open pit have been completed.

Drill results support strategy that approximately 447 Kt at 4.17 g/t gold for 59,672 oz contained gold with 35m of surface will be targeted early for extraction.

Mark Child, Chairman and CEO commented:

"Final drill assay results from the La India Starter Pits infill drilling programme include 6.26g/t gold over 8.1m true width from 38.0m drill depth (LIDC442) just beneath the Starter Pit, which indicates the pit could push deeper and 6.05g/t gold over 5.8m true width from 10.2m drill depth (LIDC448). Both drill assay results are excellent and add considerable confidence to the geological model, the mineral resource and mineral reserve calculations and the mine plan. The drill results strengthen the case for the Starter Pits, which are within 35 m of the surface and contain approximately 455Kt at 4.17g/t gold for 59,674 oz gold using a 2.00g/t cut off grade, to be mined early to quicken the payback period and enhance the Project's economics. The starter pits sit within the main fully permitted La India open pit, which has a Mineral Reserve Estimate of 6.9Mt at 3.1 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold".

Background

On 25 January 2019, SRK Consulting (UK) Limited completed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "MRE"; see RNS dated 28 January 2019), which includes the La India Starter Pits based on a grid of 50 m spaced drilling intercepts, including RC drilling. The infill drilling has increased the number of drill intercepts within the pit shell from eleven to thirty-nine diamond core intercepts. The results to date have improved confidence in the existing geological model and returned widths and grades of gold mineralisation in line with expectations. Importantly, the drill-holes located near-surface, in the upper 30-40 m where there has been some artisanal mining activity in recent years, have demonstrated that artisanal mining has been very localised and that there has not been any material undocumented shallow mine depletion.

Within the Northern Starter Pit twenty-one infill holes were drilled for a combined 1036.05 m of drilling which included twinning two RC drill holes. Two RC drill holes were also twinned adjacent and just beneath the Starter pit for an additional 141.30 m of drill core. The assay results are detailed in RNS announcements dated 9 March, 30 March and 29 April 2021. Condor is encouraged that the best infill diamond core drill intercepts are significantly better than the existing diamond core intercepts and that a high-grade RC drilling result has been verified with a similar diamond core intercept. The best pre-existing diamond core intercept in the Northern Starter Pit was 7.62 m (7.4 m true width) at 3.62 g/t gold from 7.62 m (in drill hole LIDC134). This has been supported by a significantly greater width and grade of 22.05 m (21.6 m true width) at 6.48 g/t gold from 29.35m in infill drill hole LIDC413. This infill drill hole also compares well with a high grade intercept returned from previous RC drilling of 26.00 m (25.1 m true width) at 7.73 g/t gold in drill hole LIRC105.

Drilling within the Southern Starter Pit shell comprised eighteen additional infill drill holes for 917.00 m, twinning two of the historical RC drill holes, and provides 25 m drill spacing throughout the starter pit shell. Drilling just beneath the Southern Starter Pit included four drill holes for 251.60 m. The assay results of the first six drill holes were reported in an RNS announcement dated 29 April 2021.

New Drill Assay Results

The remainder of the drill assay results for the Southern Starter Pit are detailed in Table 1 below. The infill drilling in and just beneath the Southern Starter Pit has returned 6.26g/t gold over 8.1m true width from 38.0m drill depth (LIDC442) and 6.05g/t gold over 5.8m true width from 10.2m drill depth (LIDC448). These results compliment the best previous in-pit diamond core drilling intercepts of up to 6.80 m (6.5 m true width) at 13.99 g/t gold from 20.7 m in drill hole LIDC193.

Table 1. Recent assay results from La India Southern Starter Pit infill drilling.

Drill hole ID Collar UTM WGS84-16N Drill incl/azi From To Drill Width (m) True Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver(g/t) Comment LIDC436 X-sect 10775 575050E 1409529N 419 mamsl -50/239 7.10 19.80 12.70 11.9 2.36 11 Vein and wallrock breccia Incl. 10.15 13.20 3.05 2.9 5.32 20 Vein 34.45 36.90 2.50 2.3 0.78 0 Secondary veins 39.10 40.40 1.30 1.2 0.79 3 Secondary veins 49.55 50.65 1.10 1.0 0.61 -2 Secondary veins 55.15 56.55 1.40 1.3 2.43 -2 Secondary veins LIDC437 X-sect 10750 575061E 1409508N 418 mamsl -50/241 3.90 5.30 1.40 1.4 0.57 2 Vein 14.70 16.25 1.60 1.5 6.29 11 Fault brecciated vein LIDC438 X-sect 10750 575080E 1409524N 407 mamsl -53/237 22.20 23.80 1.60 1.5 0.46 -2 Stockwork 31.45 35.95 4.50 4.3 5.26 31 Breccia 39.35 40.45 1.10 1.0 1.16 -2 Breccia band LIDC439 X-sect 10700 575095E 1409469N 407 mamsl -50/239 6.15 7.70 1.60 1.5 1.22 0 LIRC111 twin. Footwall breccia 9.55 12.20 2.70 2.6 0.60 4 Stockwork LIDC440 X-sect 10725 575101E 1409498N 404 mamsl -50/239 22.40 32.20 9.80 9.5 2.83 9 Vein-breccia stack Incl. 26.30 26.65 0.35 0.3 40.8 81 Vein Incl. 28.90 29.70 0.80 0.8 6.46 23 Vein LIDC441 X-sect 10700 575120E 1409481N 398 mamsl -50/240 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.4 1.16 5 Stringers in HW 13.20 14.70 1.50 1.4 0.94 7 Vein in HW 19.25 27.00 7.75 7.5 2.94 14 Vein + footwall breccia Incl. 20.30 22.15 1.85 1.8 10.35 37 vein LIDC442 X-sect 10750 575103E 1409527N 398 mamsl -49/238 38.00 46.30 8.30 8.1 6.26 43 LIRC112 twin. Vein + footwall breccia Incl. 38.00 39.60 1.60 1.6 19.14 167 Vein LIDC443 X-sect 10675 575126E 1409457N 400 mamsl -48/242 8.80 12.10 3.30 3.1 1.52 16 Footwall breccia 15.15 17.95 2.80 2.7 1.29 0 Stockwork 23.80 24.20 0.40 0.4 0.99 -2 Stockwork LIDC444 X-sect 10675 575142E 1409470N 389 mamsl -50/240 20.70 30.05 9.35 8.8 2.60 28 Amalgamated hangingwall vein and footwall breccia Incl. 19.05 21.90 2.85 2.7 4.14 9 Fault brecciated veins Excl. 21.90 23.55 1.65 - - Mine cavity Incl. 23.55 30.05 6.50 6.1 1.93 36 Footwall breccia 39.75 40.75 1.00 0.9 1.96 12 Stockwork LIDC445 X-sect 10700 575146E 1409488N 385 mamsl -50/238 35.05 43.85 8.80 8.5 2.29 21 LIRC122 twin. Footwall breccia LIDC446 X-sect 10650 575144E 1409441N 388 mamsl -50/240 7.75 8.45 0.70 0.7 6.71 22 Footwall breccia 12.80 16.35 3.55 3.3 1.10 0 FW breccia band LIDC447 X-sect 10625 575155E 1409424N 384 mamsl -50/240 2.40 13.20 EOH 9.95 9.3 2.14 3 Vein + footwall breccia. Abandoned at 13.20m Incl. 2.40 2.75 0.35 0.3 19.10 16 Vein LIDC448 X-sect 10600 575171E 1409409N 383 mamsl -48/239 10.20 19.80 6.15 5.8 6.05 9 LIRC145 twin. Amalgamated hangingwall and footwall Incl. 10.20 14.10 3.70 3.5 8.04 12 Hangingwall vein Excl. 14.10 17.35 3.25 - - Mine cavity Incl. 17.35 19.80 2.45 2.3 3.06 5 Footwall vein + breccia LIDC449 X-sect 10625 575156E 1409425N 384 mamsl -50/239 1.00 15.05 12.45 11.7 1.55 3 Re-drill of LIDC447. Amalgamated hangingwall and footwall Incl. 1.00 2.60 1.60 1.5 1.43 4 Hangingwall vein Excl. 2.60 4.20 1.60 - - Mine cavity Incl. 2.60 5.55 1.35 1.3 5.91 11 Vein Incl. 5.55 15.05 9.50 8.9 0.95 1 Footwall breccia LIDC450 X-sect 10600 575171E 1409383N 387 mamsl -51/239 4.15 7.70 3.55 3.3 1.80 10 Hangingwall stringers + fault gouge Incl. 4.15 7.20 3.05 2.8 1.99 9 Hangingwall stringers LIDC451 X-sect 10950 574916E 1409664N 422 mamsl -45/239 0.00 32.05 32.05 30.1 0.46 1 LIRC243 twin. Footwall breccia Incl. 8.25 10.35 2.10 2.0 0.66 3 Breccia Incl. 18.15 19.15 1.00 0.9 1.24 6 Breccia Incl. 29.35 32.05 2.70 2.5 1.39 3 Breccia

*Note: Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories, Canada. www.bureauveritas.com/um was used for the drill assay results.

About the Starter Pits

On 25 January 2019, SRK Consulting (UK) Limited completed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "MRE"; see RNS dated 28 January 2019) on Condor's 100% owned La India Project in Nicaragua comprising 9.85 million tonnes ("M tonnes" or "Mt") at 3.6 g/t gold for 1,140,000 oz gold in the Indicated category and 8.48M tonnes at 4.3g/t gold for 1,179,000 oz gold in the Inferred category.

The La India Vein Set hosts an open pit Mineral Resource of 8,377 kt at 3.1 g/t gold for 837 Koz gold in the Indicated category and 887kt at 2.4 g/t gold for 69,000oz gold in the Inferred category. Beneath the La India open pit is an underground Mineral Resource estimate of 678 kt at 4.9 g/t gold for 107 Koz gold in the Indicated category and 1,718 kt at 5.6 g/t gold for 309,000 oz gold in the Inferred category.

The 25 January 2019 MRE update did not materially change the La India open pit Mineral Resource estimate and consequently the 2014 Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") remained unchanged. La India open pit has an existing Probable Mineral Reserve of 6.9 million tonnes ("Mt") at 3.01 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold.

As announced on 4 March 2020 (see RNS), Condor completed internal studies on readily accessible high-grade material within the permitted La India open pit. The starter pits within La India open pit contain a diluted tonnage of 387 Kt at 4.29 g/t gold for 53,000 oz gold. Condor has subsequently further advanced these studies. Within a designed pit shell, the starter pits have two scenarios. At 0.75 g/t gold cut-off grade, 635Kt at 3.32g/t gold for 67,800 oz gold with a 4.5 to 1 strip ratio. Using a 2.0g/t cut-off grade, 445 Kt at 4.17 g/t gold for 59,700 oz gold with a 6.8 to 1 strip ratio. See table 1 below:

Table 2: Starter Pits within the Main Permitted La India Open Pit

About the Drilling Techniques

Drilling was undertaken using heavy duty track-mounted drilling rigs. All of the drilling was undertaken using diamond core drilling techniques employing large diameter PQ core barrels and triple tube in the mineralised zones to ensure good sample recovery. Drilling close to surface and in proximity to historical and artisanal mine workings can present challenges to the driller, however, the drilling programme benefitted from employment of local geologists, field support staff and experienced drill contractors, all with a decade of experience of drilling at la India. Consequently, all target depths were met and good sample recovery was achieved.

About the Assaying

Drill core was cut, and half core samples collected and bagged by Condor staff on-site. Samples were transported to Bureau Veritas accredited sample preparation laboratory in Managua every week in batches of two or three drill holes, generally being submitted to the lab within 5-10 days of completing the drill hole. Sub-samples of the pulverised rock samples were forwarded for assay to Bureau Veritas accredited analytical laboratory in Vancouver, Canada.

- Ends -

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Environmental Permit ("EP") for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold project ("La India Project"). The EP is considered the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor Gold published a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the project in December 2014, summarised in the Technical Report, as defined below. The PFS details an open pit gold Mineral Reserve in the Probable category of 6.9 Mt at 3.0 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, producing 80,000 oz gold per annum for 7 years. La India Project contains a Mineral Resource of 9,850 Kt at 3.6 g/t gold for 1.14 Moz gold in the Indicated category and 8,479 Kt at 4.3 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz gold in the Inferred category. The Indicated Mineral Resource is inclusive of the Mineral Reserve. A gold price of $1,500/oz and a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t and 2.0 g/t gold were assumed for open pit and underground resources, respectively. A cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t gold was furthermore applied within a part of the Inferred Resource. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves.

Environmental Permits were granted in April and May 2020 for the Mestiza and America open pits respectively, both located close to La India. The Mestiza open pit hosts 92 Kt at a grade of 12.1 g/t gold (36,000 oz contained gold) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 341 Kt at a grade of 7.7 g/t gold (85,000 oz contained gold) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The America open pit hosts 114 Kt at a grade of 8.1 g/t gold (30,000 oz) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 677 Kt at a grade of 3.1 g/t gold (67,000 oz) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. Following the permitting of the Mestiza and America open pits, together with the La India open pit Condor has 1.12 Moz gold open pit Mineral Resources permitted for extraction, inclusive of a Mineral Reserve of 6.9 Mt at 3.0 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate has been completed by Ben Parsons, a Principal Consultant (Resource Geology) with SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, MAusIMM(CP). He has some nineteen years' experience in the exploration, definition and mining of precious and base metals. Ben Parsons is a full-time employee of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc, an independent consultancy, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the type of activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators and as required by the June 2009 Edition of the AIM Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Ben Parsons consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears and confirms that this information is accurate and not false or misleading.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Gerald D. Crawford, P.E., who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 and is the Chief Technical Officer of Condor Gold plc

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarised or extracted from the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, December 2014", dated November 13, 2017 with an effective date of December 21, 2014 (the "Technical Report"), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Technical Report was prepared by or under the supervision of Tim Lucks, Principal Consultant (Geology & Project Management), Gabor Bacsfalusi, Principal Consultant (Mining), Benjamin Parsons, Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), each of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Neil Lincoln of Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., each of whom is an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Technical Glossary

Assay The laboratory test conducted to determine the proportion of a mineral within a rock or other material. Usually reported as parts per million which is equivalent to grams of the mineral (i.e. gold) per tonne of rock Ag Silver Au Gold Boiling zone Used to refer to zones in the Earth's crust where hydrothermal fluids change to vaporise (boil). This can happen where there is a drop in confining pressure, either when the fluids rise to the lower pressure surface or near surface, or when tectonic force-induced movements along fault planes result in localised dilational openings. The vaporisation of the hydrothermal fluid can result in the deposition minerals held in solution including gold Bonanza grade gold Rock, generally quartz veins, with extremely high concentrations (grade) of gold, typically used when the grade exceeds 31 grams per tonne (1 oz per tonne). Breccia A fragmental rock, composed of rounded to angular broken rock fragments held together by a mineral cement or in a fine-grained matrix. They can be formed by igneous, tectonic, sedimentary or hydrothermal processes. Chalcedonic A variety of quartz formed by microscopic or submicroscopic crystals. In an epithermal environment, chalcedony is formed in low temperature and pressure conditions high in the system. Down-dip Further down towards the deepest parts of an ore body or zone of mineralisation. Epithermal Hydrothermal deposits formed at shallow depths below a boiling hot spring system are commonly referred to as epithermal, a term retained from an old system of classifying hydrothermal deposits based on the presumed temperature and depth of deposition. Grade The proportion of a mineral within a rock or other material. For gold mineralisation this is usually reported as grams of gold per tonne of rock (g/t) g/t grams per tonne Hot springs A spring of naturally hot water, typically heated by subterranean volcanic activity. Hydrothermal Hot water caused by heating of groundwater by near surface magmas and often occurring in association with volcanic activity. Hydrothermal waters can contain significant concentrations of dissolved minerals. Indicated Mineral Resource That part of a Mineral Resource for which tonnage, densities, shape, physical characteristics, grade and mineral content can be estimated with a reasonable level of confidence. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. The locations are too widely or inappropriately spaced to confirm geological and/or grade continuity but are spaced closely enough for continuity to be assumed. Inferred Mineral Resource That part of a Mineral Resource for which tonnage, grade and mineral content can be estimated with a low level of confidence. It is inferred from geological evidence and assumed but not verified geological and/or grade continuity. It is based on information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that may be limited, or of uncertain quality and reliability, Kt Thousand tonnes Low sulfidation Hydrothermal deposits formed at shallow depths below a boiling hot spring system which are dominated by reduced, neutral-pH conditions. Mineral Resource A concentration or occurrence of material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such a form, quality, and quantity that there are reasonable and realistic prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated from specific geological knowledge, or interpreted from a well constrained and portrayed geological model. NI 43-101 Canadian National Instrument 43-101 a common standard for reporting of identified mineral resources and ore reserves Open pit mining A method of extracting minerals from the earth by excavating downwards from the surface such that the ore is extracted in the open air (as opposed to underground mining). Rock chip A sample of rock collected for analysis, from one or several close spaced sample points at a location. Unless otherwise stated, this type of sample is not representative of the variation in grade across the width of an ore or mineralised body and the assay results cannot be used in a Mineral Resource Estimation Sinter A mineral deposit that presents a porous or vesicular texture; its structure shows small cavities. These may be siliceous deposits or calcareous deposits. Strike length The longest horizontal dimension of an ore body or zone of mineralisation. Vein A sheet-like body of crystallised minerals within a rock, generally forming in a discontinuity or crack between two rock masses. Economic concentrations of gold are often contained within vein minerals.

