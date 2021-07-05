Flow Metals and Gold Mountain Agreement for Enhanced Exploration

Vancouver, July 5, 2021 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual data sharing agreement with Gold Mountain Mining Corp. for the New Brenda and neighboring Elk Gold project.

The company has further engaged Go Metals Corp. to integrate the shared data and create enhanced models for identifying gold mineralization. The search algorithms will use training data from a proven deposit to locate prospective areas on both properties.

The New Brenda project is a large 100 km² and 100% owned gold project in southern BC with road access via a network of forestry roads. The claim block is an amalgamation of numerous small claims individually explored in the early 1990s.

Sixtymile, Yukon

The early season RAB drill program started at Sixtymile June 22nd and is expected to run until July 8th. The company is working with GroundTruth to follow up on mineralization found during the late season program in 2020.

Dr. Rimando and Dr. Peace of McMaster University will be on site to follow the current drill program in the second week of July. In collaboration with Dr. Geng of Khalifa University, they have been conducting an inversion of surface magnetic data to recover 3D magnetic susceptibility models and to identify geophysical signatures of mineralization. Their groundwork will consist of local and regional scale structural mapping and magnetic susceptibility measurements.

The Sixtymile gold project is in the northwest Yukon and has been mined for its placer gold deposits since the late 19th century. Previous studies in the nearby Klondike gold district have shown correlation between placer deposits and bedrock occurrences.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a Canadian gold explorer with a focus on exciting early-stage gold projects in renowned mining districts.

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

