St. James Gold Corp. Receives Tsxv Final Acceptance For Florin Gold Project Option Agreement

Vancouver, July 05, 2021 - St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in respect of the option and joint venture agreement entered into by the Company with Florin Resources Inc. dated April 1, 2021, as amended (the "Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021. For purposes of the Option Agreement, the Effective Date, being a reference date for certain payment and expenditure obligations, is July 5, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the recently completed private placement financing to fund the initial cash payment and first year exploration expenditures required under the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.



About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "LORD", in the U.S. Market listed on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "BVU3". The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company has an option to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152

Email: info@stjamesgold.com

