Minco Silver Provides the Annual General Meeting Results

TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF; WKN:A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2021 - Minco Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the following:

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 30, 2021 and all resolutions were approved.

Detailed voting results at the Meeting are set out as follows:



% Votes for % Votes withheld % Votes against Number of Directors 86.04 N/A 13.96 Ken Z. Cai 99.96 0.04 N/A Maria Tang 99.96 0.04 N/A George Lian 99.96 0.04 N/A Tim Sun 99.96 0.04 N/A Appointment of Auditors 99.98 0.00 0.02 Transact Other Business 86.02 N/A 13.98 Long Term Incentive Plan 99.86 N/A 0.14

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp. is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Jennifer Trevitt, at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca

