Solid Ultrabattery Releases Preliminary Test Data on the Safety of its Lithium-Metal Battery Solid State Electrolyte

CALGARY, July 06, 2021 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce updates from its newly acquired Solid Ultrabattery subsidiary (SUB):

The company is pleased to announce that it has successfully fabricated its proprietary CMC-1 solid-state electrolyte (SSE) separator in a laboratory environment. The CMC-1 SSE was thermal tested against a commercial polymeric separator which is typically found in today's competitor lithium-ion battery technology.

The results show that the CMC-1 SSE maintained its structural integrity at elevated temperatures of 200?C with no loss of structural support. The commercial polymeric membrane was observed losing structural integrity at 120?C and subsequently appeared to disintegrate by 200?C. This loss of structural integrity in the current technology can result in a battery fire, due to internal short circuits when the polymeric membrane is breached. Commercialized lithium-ion battery technologies using polymeric membranes require a strict thermal management regiment and typically require battery management systems to begin limiting battery discharge well below 70?C at the cell level for an adequate margin of safety against thermal events.

Solid Ultrabattery's CMC-1 SSE superior thermal performance at wider temperature ranges ensures better stability while maintaining good ionic conductivity resulting in better capability to prevent internal short circuits. A higher level of product safety can be realized as this configuration will substantially lower the probability of thermal runaway. The CMC-1 SSE batteries will enable battery pack designers to employ lower cost thermal management strategies for failsafe operation of our lithium metal battery.

"We are extremely pleased to have such a promising result early in our development phase and are excited with our future prospects in the rechargeable energy storage space. The potential safety aspect of this battery design exceeds all present commercialized technology. I look forward to the startup and commissioning of our new facility in Guelph, Ontario, where we will rapidly build and validate our technology on a larger scale," quotes Dr. William Pfaffenberger.

The results of these tests can be found at www.subattery.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board and President

Information Contact:

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (250) 381-6181

