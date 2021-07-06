Belmont Resources Engages Frontier Geosciences for 3D IP Survey Over CBC Copper-Gold Porphyry Target

Click here to view CBC Video or go to https://bit.ly/3liQ0ji

Vancouver, July 6, 2021 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) is pleased to announce that it has secured the services of Frontier Geosciences ("Frontier") to conduct an 3D-IP Survey on the CBC copper-gold porphyry project in the Greenwood mining camp of southern British Columbia.

The IP geophysical survey will advance the CBC project to the drill ready stage by mapping the chargeability/resistivity signatures of both the skarn copper mineralization and the adjacent suspected deeper copper-gold porphyry system which is believed to be the likely fluid source for the Cu-Au skarn mineralisation.

The survey is planned to start the week of July 19, 2021.



George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented "When we originally optioned the CBC property last year, we believed we were acquiring a major copper-gold skarn property similar to the copper-gold skarns of the nearby Phoenix Mine which produced over 500 million pounds of copper and over 1 million ounces of gold.

It was only when we flew a low level magnetic survey over the property did we realize that we may have something much bigger than we had originally bargained for - a copper-gold porphyry as well, which is likely linked to the skarn zone. This is potentially the first porphyry system detected in the Greenwood mining camp which is considered to be one of the most concentrated mineralized areas in British Columbia."



About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing gold-copper-lithium projects located in North America. By utilizing new exploration technology and geological modelling the company is identifying new sources of gold-copper-lithium mineralization.

The Company's project portfolio includes:

- Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines, B.C. (Athelstan-Jackpot property - 100%)

- Kibby Basin Lithium Project, Nevada - (100%)

- Betts Copper-Gold mine, B.C. (Come By Chance property - 100%)

- Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines, B.C. (Pathfinder property - 100%).

- Lone Star Copper mine, Washington State (Lone Star Property - LOI)

Qualified Person

Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng., a director of Belmont Resources and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-505-4061

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

