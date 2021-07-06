Elemental Royalties Notes First Gold Pour at Key Karlawinda Royalty

VANCOUVER, July 6, 2021 - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF), a diversified gold royalty company focused on quality, accretive and revenue-generating acquisitions across established and emerging mining regions, is pleased to note the announcement by Capricorn Metals Limited ("Capricorn") (ASX: CMM) that it has completed first gold pour at its Karlawinda Gold Project in Western Australia where Elemental holds a 2% NSR royalty.

"First gold on schedule at our largest royalty is a major de-risking event," Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental commented. "Karlawinda is Australia's newest gold mine with a 10+ year mine life and significant potential to grow the resource base. Once at full production, Karlawinda will be our largest revenue contributor, underpinning our portfolio of high quality, cash flowing royalties."

Karlawinda First Gold Pour

Capricorn's first gold pour at its wholly owned Karlawinda Gold Project on schedule and within budget is a major milestone

Gold bars weighting 386 ounces were poured in the first smelt on June 30, 2021

Optimisation of the plant has commenced, with the three stage crushing circuit having already run in excess of required production rates at over 1,000 tonnes per hour

The 7.5MW ball mill has operated at 91% availability during start-up, achieving targeted throughput rates for laterite feed

Run of mine ore stocks continue to build, with in excess of 450,000 tonnes of ore on the ROM pad

Ramp-up to full annual production rate of 110-125,000 ounces of gold expected over coming months alongside the declaration of commercial production

Reserve and Resource update expected in Q3 2021

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

