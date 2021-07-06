Frontline Commences Sampling and Mapping Program at the Flint Lake Property

Toronto, July 6, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") to conduct Frontline's first exploration program on its Flint Lake gold property group ("Property"). The Property comprises 605 hectares (ha) and is contiguous with First Mining Gold and their Cameron Lake Gold Project which hosts 12,100,000 tonnes containing 1,000,000 ounces of gold (https://firstmininggold.com/projects/tier-1/cameron-project/).

The objective of this exploration program is to:

1) Confirm the presence of gold mineralization at the Sewell Showing (MDI52F05SW0001) where historical grab samples across 13.7m returned trace to 26.1 g/t Au. Trenching has uncovered a mineralized horizon for 185m along strike (Figure 1). 2) Confirm the presence of gold mineralization at the Meahan Showing (MDI52F05SW00021) where historical grab samples returned 41.7 g/t Au and 60 g/t Au. 3) Investigate the Cameron Lake deformation corridor which transects the Flint Lake claim group and hosts the Cameron Lake gold deposit of First Mining. 4) Conduct a targeted A-Horizon soil sampling program where Soldi Ventures Inc. (2010) outlined two potential target areas, one associated with strong shearing in a nearby outcrop exposure; the other with quartz ankerite veining marked by a coincident copper-gold value from a soil sample (AFRI 20010528).

Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Gold deposits and showings of the Flint Lake Area. Source Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines.

Flint Lake Gold Project Highlights

The Flint Lake Property consists of 2 claim groups (Flint Lake and Jessie Lake) totaling 605 hectares. There is currently $300,000 in banked credits on the Flint Lake claim group. Both properties are contiguous with First Mining Gold and their Cameron Lake Gold Project which hosts 12,100,000 tonnes containing 1,000,000 ounces of gold. The Flint Lake property lies along the Pipestone-Cameron Lake deformation corridor, a regional crustal scale fault zone that extends for over 75km in the Wabigoon Subprovince. The Wabigoon Subprovince hosts three relatively new gold deposits: the Cameron Lake Gold Deposit of First Mining Gold, the Goliath Gold Complex of Treasury Metals and the newly producing Rainy River Gold Mine of New Gold Inc. The property group has good access via logging roads and waterways. The mineralization reported on the adjacent properties may not be indicative of the mineralization on the Property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Regional geology and location of the Flint Lake and Jessie Lake Property. Source First Mining

Gold Inc.

Commentary

"We are excited to have the EGS field crew undertaking this exploration program. We look forward to receiving analytical results from the mapping and soil sampling program and will utilize the results for future exploration programs targeted at those areas of high merit.", said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Flint Lake and Jessie Lake Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Emerald Geological Services

EGS is a geological consulting company which specializes in mineral exploration, based out of Timmins, Ontario. The EGS team has over 90 years of combined geological and project management experience ranging from grassroots to advanced stage projects.

http://www.emeraldgeologicalservices.com/

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project 60 kms east of the Red Lake and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com , or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Frontline Gold Corp./

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frontlinegold

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frontline-gold-corp-fgc-

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.





