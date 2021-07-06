Strike Extensions to Gold Mineralisation Identified At Pilot Gold Mine

1m @ 26.70g/t Au from 70m within broad anomalous zone of 9m @ 3.15g/t Au



PERTH, July 6, 2021 - Altan Rio Minerals Ltd. (AMO: TSX.V) announces strike extensions to gold mineralisation at their pilot gold mine.

Highlights:

Strike length of Pilot mineralisation increased by 38% with intercepts of:

- 17m @ 1.33g/t Au from surface, and

- 1m @ 26.70g/t Au from 70m within broad anomalous zone of 9m @ 3.15g/t Au, and

- 6m @ 2.16g/t Au from 53m.

Mineralisation confirmed beneath existing open pit with intercepts of:

- 7m @ 2.87g/t Au from 140m within a broad anomalous zone of 29m @ 1.04g/t Au, and

- 4m @ 6.65g/t Au from 159m within an overall intercept of 11m grading 3.31g/t Au, and

- 6m @ 2.32g/t Au from 138m within an overall intercept of 11m grading 1.71 g/t Au.

Phase 3 RC drill program targeting Pilot strike extensions completed with assay results pending.

Commenting on the results, Altan Rio CEO Mr Paul Stephen said:

"These are highly encouraging results which demonstrate the potential along strike and below the Pilot pit. This vindicates the Company's decision to focus on the Southern Cross greenstone belt, a renowned gold producing region which still holds significant potential for company-making gold discoveries.

To read full announcement visit: www.altanrio.com/news/

Qualified Person:

Mr. Neal Leggo, Principal Geologist, CSA Global Pty Ltd, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the preparation of the technical content regarding the Southern Cross North Project contained in this document. Mr. Leggo has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

Altan Rio Minerals Ltd. (Altan Rio) is a West Australian-focused gold exploration company primarily focused on the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a prolific gold producing region responsible for well in excess of 12 million ounces.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Altan Rio Minerals Ltd.