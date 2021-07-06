EnviroLeach Secures Contract with Ocean Partners for High-Grade Gold Extraction

VANCOUVER, July 6, 2021 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) is pleased to announce it has secured its first contract (the "Contract") with Ocean Partners USA Inc., an affiliate of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited ("Ocean Partners"). In accordance with the Contract, EnviroLeach will use its patented and eco friendly metal extraction process to extract gold from gold mine by-product materials.

The initial materials to be processed under the Contract will be a small shipment of concentrated gold mine by-products with estimated gold grades of up to 40,000 grams per tonne. All materials will be processed at EnviroLeach's plant located in Vancouver, Canada.

Ocean Partners, is a UK-based metal, mineral ore, and concentrate trading company which trades over 2 million tonnes of materials valued at approximately US$3 billion annually for a large international base of clients including; precious and base metal miners, smelters, refiners, and others.

Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach President, and CEO commented; "I am very pleased that we are finally able to provide our unique gold extraction services to such a prestigious, and highly regarded metals trading company. We are confident this contract will further validate the applicability of our unique process and lead to additional opportunities with Ocean Partners. We look forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship."

Jay Hemenway, Senior Trader, By-Products, Precious and Minor Metals, for Ocean Partners, commented; "We are always looking for innovative new technologies for the recovery of metals from ores, concentrates, and process by-products. The EnviroLeach Contract is compelling as it potentially offers an environmentally friendly, sustainable, and economic alternative to conventional smelting and refining."

About Ocean Partners Holdings Limited

Ocean Partners has a strong global network of clients, relationships, and contacts in the precious and base metal mining and smelting sector. Ocean Partners identifies, analyzes, and manages market opportunities for the recovery of metals contained in concentrates, by-products and residues. They provide customized solutions for miners, smelters, and refiners by applying their technical, commercial, and financial insight to materials produced and sold around the world.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://EnviroLeach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

