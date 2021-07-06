InZinc Announces Start of Exploration Programs at Indy Project, BC

Vancouver, July 6, 2021 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 exploration activities at the Indy project in central British Columbia. The Phase 1 program, consisting of extensive soil geochemistry, mapping, prospecting and access work, will prepare new and existing drill targets for a contingent drill phase in the fall. The Phase 1 sampling program will look to expand the existing aggregate length of 5km of zinc in soil geochemical anomalies, in four large separate anomalies, over the 7km long Main Trend at Indy.

Drill-testing of soil geochemical anomalies is cost-effective and has proven successful at outlining new shallow mineralization at Indy. A maiden drill program at Indy discovered shallow Sedex-style mineralization at the B-9 Zone at Anomaly B in 2018, including 12.33% Zn, 2.98% Pb, and 24.46g/t Ag (14.98% ZnEq) over 6.3m at 60m below surface in hole IB18-009. The B-9 Zone remains open for expansion.



Indy Project Geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/89300_44b2366cb4fb88a8_001full.jpg

Objectives of Phase 1 2021 exploration program:

1400 to 1500 soil geochemical samples covering an area of approximately 4 square kilometres

Delta East Area: Extensive sampling where wide-spacing soil sampling 40 years ago detected strong zinc in soil in two areas, each with a potential 1.0 to 1.5km length.

Anomaly B: Additional soils to extend the current 1km long multi-element soil anomaly associated with mineralization discovered in 2018.

Anomaly C: Reconnaissance soils to the west to investigate historical zinc in soil highs detected from programs 40 years ago.

Mapping, prospecting and target ranking of new 2021 areas in addition to the 5km of already established geochemical targets.

Phase 1 expenditures are fully-funded and eligible for 30% rebate under the BC Mineral Exploration Tax rebate (METC).

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested exploration targets along a 25km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale zinc belt. The West Desert option (100% option to American West Metals) provides significant cash payments and continuing leverage through ownership in American West Metals as it funds the advancement of the West Desert project to prefeasibility (planned in Q3 2023) and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, upon exercise of the West Desert option, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

_____________________________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact:

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89300