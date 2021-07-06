Drilling Underway at Woodjam

Vancouver, July 6, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the Woodjam property at the town of Horsefly, BC, approximately 50 km northeast of the city of Williams Lake.

The first hole has been collared in the Southeast Zone and is now coring bedrock. Infill drilling by Gold Fields in 2010 targeted a higher grade central area in the Southeast Zone where apparently northeast trending zones of higher grade material had been identified. It is also apparent that this central area carries significantly higher gold values than much of the deposit. The in-fill drilling brought the drill spacing down from greater than 100 m and resulted in outlining a significantly larger area of high grade. In recent data review it is apparent that the drill spacing remains greater than might be optimum for quantifying grade averages and to test this, hole SE21-89 was placed to reduce the hole to hole spacing to 50 m.

Following the first hole the drill will be moved to the Megaton target northeast of the Southeast Zone to test an un-drilled IP anomaly measuring 1 km in diameter. Further drilling is also being planned for the Deerhorn Zone.

The Management is looking forward to another exciting season at Woodjam as copper demand and pricing continues to rise as the global economy comes out of the Covid pandemic.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) - (OTCQB: CWMCF) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB Venture Market and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power. The Woodjam Project hosts the following resources:





|Zone |Tonnes (Mt)|Cu (%)|Au (g/t)|Cu (M lbs.)|Au (1000 oz.)|

|Southeast|221.7 |0.31 |0.05 |1,541.9 |391.1 |

|Deerhorn |32.8 |0.22 |0.49 |158.2 |516.2 |

|Takom |8.3 |0.22 |0.26 |39.7 |68.2 |

These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The tonnes and grade are reported at a USD$8.60/t NSR cut-off and are constrained within an optimized pit shell. NSR calculation uses USD1,650/oz Au, USD3.90/lb Cu and metallurgical recoveries specific to each deposit.‡ For the SE Zone, Au and Mo are not considered reportable due to the uncertainty regarding economic recoveries.

