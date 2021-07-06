Coeur Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2021.
Conference Call Details:
U.S.:
(855) 560-2581
Canada:
(855) 669-9657
International:
(412) 542-4166
Conference ID:
Coeur Mining
Replay Numbers:
U.S.:
(877) 344-7529
Canada:
(855) 669-9658
International:
(412) 317-0088
Conference ID:
101 57 175
About Coeur Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005621/en/
Contact
Coeur Mining Inc. 104 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 900 Chicago, Illinois 60603 Attention: Paul DePartout, Director, Investor Relations Phone: (312) 489-5800 www.coeur.com
