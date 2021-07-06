QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, July 6, 2021 - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSX-V: QEX) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Fletcher Morgan has resigned from the QuestEx Board of Directors, effective today, July 6, 2021, in order to focus on other pursuits including his CEO role at TDG Gold Corp.

Joseph Mullin, QuestEx CEO comments: "Fletcher has been a valued member of the QuestEx Board since August 2019 and we would like to thank him for his significant contributions. We wish him well in his other endeavours."

QuestEx is currently undertaking an exploration program on its 100% owned Sofia property in BC's prolific Toodoggone mining district, which will be followed by a program on its 100% owned KSP property in BC's Golden Triangle. QuestEx is excited about the 2021 season and is looking forward to releasing its drill results as they are received and validated.

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for high-grade gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia. The property portfolio includes the Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located in the Red Chris mining district of the Golden Triangle neighbouring GT Gold's Tatogga property, and Newcrest Mining's GJ property. Other properties include KSP, North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators as well as the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company's business. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from QuestEx expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. QuestEx does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

