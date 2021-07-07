BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team

VANCOUVER, July 7, 2021 - BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals) is pleased to announce that Mr. Nicholas Furber has been appointed the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Furber will be assuming the CFO responsibilities from Ms. Kristen Reinertson who will be continuing her role as Corporate Secretary with the Company.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals stated, "We are delighted to have Nick join our senior management team and we look forward to his contributions as our new CFO, especially during this exciting time for the Company. Nick's prior experience as a CFO guiding a company from exploration, through development and into production will be of specific value to BeMetals. BeMetals is well-capitalized to advance its key precious and base metal assets in Japan, the U.S.A., and in Zambia. During just the first half of 2021, BeMetals; acquired the Kazan Gold Project in Japan, doubled the mineral resource estimate and initiated a preliminary economic assessment at our high-grade polymetallic South Mountain Project in Idaho. We also launched an exploration drill program at our Pangeni Copper Project in Zambia with funding from Japan Oil and Gas Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") and we brought in B2Gold Corp. as a new strategic shareholder with a C$7.5M investment.

The Company would like to thank Kristen Reinertson for her diligent work and stewardship of our finances since the inception of BeMetals. We look forward to her continuing with us in her role as Corporate Secretary given the value and continuity this will provide."

Nick Furber, CA (ICAEW), CFA is senior financial professional with some 25 years of experience providing consulting, management and financial advisory services for private and publicly traded companies. This included 10 years as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. ("Dynasty") when Dynasty evolved from gold exploration into a producer listed on the TSX. Mr. Furber also has over 10 years of accounting, Mergers & Acquisitions, valuations and due diligence experience in a variety of industries while at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Furber was educated in the U.K. and has his Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.

In connection with Mr. Furber's appointment, he has been granted an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.425 per share for a period of 10 years, vesting over the period of two years and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT BEMETALS CORP.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a leading metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage projects. The Company has recently established itself in the gold sector with the acquisition of certain wholly owned exploration projects in Japan. BeMetals is also progressing both its advanced high-grade, zinc-silver-gold-copper polymetallic underground exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho through a preliminary economic assessment, and its tier-one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia. Guiding and leading BeMetals' growth strategy is a strong board and management team, founders and significant shareholders of the Company, who have an extensive proven record of delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world.

For further information about BeMetals please visit www.bemetalscorp.com and sign-up to our email list to receive timely updates, or contact:

Derek Iwanaka

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Telephone: 604-609-6141

Email: diwanaka@bemetalscorp.com

