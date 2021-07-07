Gold Line Resources Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, July 7, 2021 - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (Frankfurt: 4UZ) (WKN: A2QGWC) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") a company focused on acquiring and advancing mineral properties in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland, is pleased to announce that it has been successfully uplisted from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB" or the "Market"). Gold Line will commence trading on the OTCQB as of market open on July 7, 2021 under the symbol "TLLZF".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage United States' and international companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The elevated compliance and quality standards required of OTCQB listed companies may provide investors with increased confidence in the companies in which they invest and is anticipated to provide the Company improved visibility in the US markets.

"Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for Gold Line Resources. It will help us to achieve greater visibility within the investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors. This additional capital markets exposure will be valuable, as we work to build a our gold assets portfolio," stated CEO Adam Cegielski

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line is focused on advancing gold projects with significant exploration potential in prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

