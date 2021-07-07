Empress Royalty Corp Retains Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, July 7, 2021 - Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate market-making services to aid in maintain an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of Empress' common shares.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and other applicable laws.

For its services, Empress has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of three months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arms length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

The agreement is subject to Exchange approval.

ABOUT VENTURE LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS INC.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers. VLP's exclusive Market Making Service is provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Limited, Canada's premier Market Making Firm.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress Royalty is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has a portfolio of 16 investments and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President, by phone at +1.604.331.2080 or email at info@empressroyalty.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Stream Purchase Agreement which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and success of Telson constructing its plant at the Tahuehueto project and bringing the project into profitable production. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654586/Empress-Royalty-Corp-Retains-Market-Making-Services