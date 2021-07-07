Greencastle Sells Two Ontario Gold Properties

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV - VGN) ("Greencastle" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into assignment and assumption agreements with Atikokan Resources Ltd. ("Atikokan"), dated July 6, 2021, whereby the Company has assigned its option to acquire the Mayflower Property and the Seagrave Property located in the Kenora District, Ontario (the "Transaction"). As consideration for the Transaction, Greencastle will receive 5,000,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of Atikokan and $50,000 in cash for each property, for aggregate gross proceeds of 10,000,000 Units of Atikokan and CAD $100,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of Atikokan and one Common Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share until January 20, 2024.



"Atikokan is committed to gold exploration in Ontario and has access to the capital and exploration experience needed to move these projects forward aggressively. Seagrave and Mayflower are both very interesting projects for very different reasons, and we look forward to working with Atikokan to move these projects forward," stated Anthony Roodenburg, Greencastle CEO.

