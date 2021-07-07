Phenom Resources Corp. Announces Change in US Trading Symbol
07.07.2021 | Newsfile
Vancouver, July 7, 2021 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY) ("Phenom" or the "Company") (formerly First Vanadium Corp.) announces that effective at the opening on July 8, 2021, the Company's US trading symbol on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States will change to PHNMF to align with the Company's name change on July 6, 2021.
Phenom Resources Corp.
Phenom Resources has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Project lies in the Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the property (5-15km). The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit.
ON BEHALF OF PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. (formerly First Vanadium Corp.)
per: "Paul Cowley"
CEO & President
(604) 340-7711
pcowley@phenomresources.com
www.phenomresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the Access and Mineral Lease Agreement and the conditions required to exercise in full its option to acquire the Carlin Vanadium project, to finance and drill test the interpreted gold target model and to encounter potential gold zones shown in the gold model. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.
