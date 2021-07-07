Capstone to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 27, 2021

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2021 second quarter ("Q2 2021") results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after market close. Management will discuss the results during an investor conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Time / 8:30 am Pacific Time.

Q2 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Link to the webcast and audio:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473032&tp_key=6c0969ad6e

Dial-in numbers for the audio-only portion of the conference call are below. Due to an increase in call volume, please dial-in at least five minutes prior to 11:30 am ET to ensure placement into the conference line on time.

Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8650

Vancouver: (+1) 778-383-7413

North America toll free: 888-664-6383

Confirmation number: 21773965

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 4, 2021. Dial-in numbers for Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8677 and North American toll free: 888-390-0541. The replay code is 773965#. Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at: https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

ABOUT CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone owns 100% of Santo Domingo, a large scale, fully permitted, copper-iron-gold project in Region III, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

Contact

For further information please contact:

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy and Capital Markets

647-273-7351

jannett@capstonemining.com



Kettina Cordero, Director Investor Relations & Communications

604-262-9794

kcordero@capstonemining.com