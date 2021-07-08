Dr. Ali Yousefiani, Technical Fellow and Chief Scientist for Metallic Materials Technology for Boeing Research & Technology, joins the Hyperion Metals Scientific and Technical Advisory Board

Dr. Yousefiani was a Co-Investigator for the ARPA-E funded development program for Hyperion's breakthrough, patented titanium metal and powder technologies

Dr. Yousefiani has a successful track record of leading strategic investment decisions and enterprise level R&D initiatives, and will focus on the commercialization of Hyperion's titanium technologies

Hyperion Metals Ltd. (ASX: HYM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ali Yousefiani to Hyperion's Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

Dr. Ali Yousefiani, PhD, is a distinguished materials scientist and inventor with a track record of leading strategic investment decisions and commercializing new and disruptive technologies.

Dr. Yousefiani has over 30 years' of experience in the field of material science and is the holder of 22 patents. He is a Technical Fellow and the Chief Scientist for Metallic Materials Technology for Boeing Research & Technology. Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and is one of the world's largest consumers of titanium metal and products.

The appointment of Dr. Yousefiani is highly important for Hyperion Metals as he was a Co-Investigator for the U.S. Government funded ARPA-E development program for the breakthrough HAMR and GSD titanium metal powder technologies. He worked closely alongside Dr. Zak Fang and his team as they successfully developed the technologies from laboratory scale to pilot scale production.

Regarding his appointment, Dr. Yousefiani said:

"I am delighted to join Hyperion Metals as an advisor to assist the team with the strategy to develop critical, low-to-zero carbon materials for high performance industries such as aeronautics and space exploration, which I have been deeply involved with for many years.

I am particularly enthusiastic about assisting the team with commercializing the breakthrough HAMR and GSD low-to-zero carbon titanium processing technologies, given the potentially transformational applications of low cost, low carbon titanium metal and powders."

Dr. Yousefiani is responsible for program execution and insertion of advanced metallic-based material technologies into current and future Boeing product platforms. He leads a wide range of cutting edge programs aimed at the maturation of durable, manufacturable, and commercially deployable metallic airframe structures. Dr. Yousefiani currently leads the research and development of extreme environment heat exchangers and ultra-high performance turbine blades made from novel high entropy alloys produced using additive and traditional manufacturing methods.

His areas of emphasis within Boeing include:

Predicting behaviour of materials and structures in extreme environments associated with hypersonic flight, atmospheric re-entry, propulsion; and integrated power and thermal management

Research and development of novel performance enhanced materials and their powder-based methods of processing and production

Dr. Yousefiani earned his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Irvine in 1999 and continues to lecture at the university's School of Engineering.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director of Hyperion Metals said:

"Dr. Yousefiani is a recognized global leader in the field of material sciences and advanced materials, and combined with the skills and experience of existing Advisory Board members Dr. Zak Fang & Dr. Kesh Keshavan, we have a world class team that will accelerate our plans to produce low cost, low carbon titanium metal and powders.

The USA is 100% dependent on high carbon, expensive titanium primary metal imports. As the global industry leader in space, aerospace and defense this is not a sustainable position. Hyperion Metals intends to rectify this precarious dependency with our patented HAMR and GSD titanium technologies and we are making rapid progress towards our goal of commercial production of low cost, low carbon titanium metal and powder.

The size of the opportunity is compelling. The total addressable market for low cost, low carbon titanium is over US$100 billion pa. Dr. Yousefiani has deep experience in commercializing new technologies and high-performance materials and we are delighted to apply his valued guidance and advice at Hyperion Metals."

About Hyperion Metals

Hyperion's mission is to be the leading developer of zero carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains for advanced American industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering over 6,000 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee, USA. The Titan Project is strategically located in the southeast of the USA, with low-cost road, rail and water logistics connecting it to world class manufacturing industries.

Hyperion has secured options for the exclusive license to produce low carbon titanium metal and spherical powers using the breakthrough HAMR & GSD technologies. The HAMR & GSD technologies were invented by Dr. Z. Zak Fang and his team at the University of Utah with government funding from ARPA-E.

The HAMR technology has demonstrated the potential to produce titanium powders with low-to-zero carbon intensity, lower energy consumption, significantly lower cost and at product qualities which exceed current industry standards. The GSD technology is a thermochemical process combining low cost feedstock material with high yield production, and can produce spherical titanium and titanium alloy powders at a fraction of the cost of comparable commercial powders.

Hyperion also has signed an MOU to establish a partnership with Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) that aims to build an integrated, all-American rare earths supply chain. The MOU will evaluate the potential supply of rare earth minerals from Hyperion's Titan Project to Energy Fuels for value added processing at Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill. Rare earths are highly valued as critical materials for magnet production essential for wind turbines, EVs, consumer electronics and military applications.

