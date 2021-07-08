Menü Artikel
Andean Precious Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

13:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, July 8, 2021 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a precious metals production and exploration company, today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

A total of 134,474,428 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 85.50% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favour of all of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

  1. The number of directors of the Company was fixed at seven (7);

  2. The members elected to the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year were:
    • Alberto Morales;
    • Luis da Silva;
    • Simon Griffiths;
    • Robert Buchan;
    • Peter Gundy;
    • Grant Angwin; and
    • Fraser Buchan;

  3. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year; and

  4. The Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of $14.75 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonne per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce silver doré bars. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com

Company Contact
Luis da Silva
Chief Executive Officer
ir@andeanpm.com
T: +1 437 886 1033

Media Contact N.A.
Daniel Weinerman
Director National Capital Markets
dweinerman@national.ca
T: 416 848 1715

Media Contact Eur.
Oliver Lamb
Consultant
Tavistock
andean@tavistock.co.uk
T: +44 20 7920 3150

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89750


