Blue Thunder Appoints Jean Francois Metail as President

Toronto, July 8, 2021 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean François Métail has been appointed President of Blue Thunder.

Mr. Métail held increasing responsibilities with Detour Gold Corp. from 2012 to 2017, serving as Vice President of Exploration and Mineral Resources Management, and with Barrick Gold Corporation as Director and Senior Geologist and reserve strategist in Quebec, Chile, Arizona and Ontario from 1999 to 2012. Prior to that, he was Project Geologist for Placer Dome Canada Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. from the Université de Montréal, with a major degree in Geology, and a Citation Program certificate in Geostatistics from the University of Alberta.

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman, commented, "Jean François has lost no time demonstrating his considerable leadership skills since he first joined Blue Thunder earlier in May. His experience as a senior geologist among the ranks of the leading gold mid-tiers and majors will be integral to the successful development of the Muus Project and the Company's rapid growth."

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to Mr. Métail for the purchase of up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option plan for a period of five years from the date of grant and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory approvals.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is a gold-focused company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 52,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

