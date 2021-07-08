Canada Silver Engages Investor Relations Firm

Coquitlam, July 8, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has retained the services of Toronto-based Oak Hill Financial ("Oak Hill") to assist with investor relations activities.

"We are excited to work with Oak Hill, one of Canada's leading investor relations firms, to further engage with the Canadian investment community and ensure that we are getting our story out to investors," said Frank Basa, CEO of Canada Silver Cobalt. "As we accelerate our drive towards commencing mining high grade silver and cobalt at our Northern Ontario mines, Oak Hill will assist in providing investors with greater visibility on our progress."

Oak Hill has been engaged for a three-month period to provide Canada Silver Cobalt with Canadian investor relations advisory activities. The total cost to the Company over the term of the agreement is $36,000 plus HST. The Company will also issue 100,000 options to Oak Hill with a price equal to the higher of the closing price of the Company's common shares on the day before or the day of issuance. The agreement may be renewed or extended by the Company and Oak Hill at the end of the initial term. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Oak Hill and Canada Silver Cobalt are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Aside from the options issued by the Company to Oak Hill, Oak Hill does not have any additional interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Oak Hill is a Toronto-based firm which develops strategic platforms for its clients that are utilized to gain exposure and recognition to the capital markets. Oak Hill provides asset management, capital market and investor relations services. Its team has marketed corporate issuers ranging in market cap from $10 million to $1 billion in a variety of different sectors to the Canadian retail brokerage channel, registered family offices and institutional networks. Oak Hill's team has extensive experience across equity capital markets, equity research, portfolio management, institutional equity sales and traditional investor relations - resulting in tailored and highly collaborative solutions. Oak Hill is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2460 in Toronto, Ontario.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp. The Castle Property is 15 km east of Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby gold deposit, 30 km due south of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Complex, and 100 km southeast of new gold discoveries in the Timmins West area.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp in May 2020. A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters were identified. The discovery remains open in all directions (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020) Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020).

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.