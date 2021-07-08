Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Acquires Additional Claims in the Vicinity of the Buckingham Graphite Property

July 8, 2021 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional claims in the vicinity of the Buckingham Graphite Property which is located in the Outaouais area of the Grenville Subprovince of Quebec (See Noble Press Release dated June 21, 2021). The addition of the 2 map-staked claims brings the Buckingham Property total to 32 claims (1,923 hectares).

The additional 2 claims cover the Buck Graphite Occurrence that has been explored as recently as 2016. In 2013, a high-resolution heliborne magnetic (MAG) and time domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey covered the area surrounding and the newly acquired claims. One anomaly outlined a 1-kilometer-long conductor (identified as NNE Conductor in Figure 1) historically known to host graphite mineralization.

A trenching program was initiated in 2014 based on the airborne survey results and limited ground geophysics. Trench T1 measured approximately 48 meters in length and 2.5 meters in width. Twenty-five channel samples were collected from the stripped area. All samples returned graphite mineralized intersections with a best result of 8.2% Cg (total carbon in graphite form) over 4.75* meters, including 12.1% Cg over 1* meter and 12.5% Cg over 3.5* meters. (Figure 1). Trench 22C was excavated about 75 m NE of Trench T1. Thirty-nine channel samples were collected of which 35 returned Cg contents above 8%. One section yielded 21.6% Cg over 14.5* meters and 16.8% Cg over 3.9* meters (Figure 1). (*-True widths not known at this time.)



Figure 1: Location of NNE Conductor and Surface Trenches. Pink to purple shading identifies areas of airborne conductivity. Adapted from Robillard (2017): Technical Report on the Buckingham Graphite Project, Buckingham Township, Quebec, Canada

In 2015, a 20 kilogram bulk sample was taken from Trench 22C and subjected to initial flotation testing for graphite. These tests were carried out by SGS Canada Inc. of Lakefield, Ontario. The bulk sample was submitted to a simple flotation test, without process optimization or chemical treatment, such as addition of acid leach or alkaline roast. The sample head grade was 20.7% Cg and returned an overall combined flotation concentrate purity of 94.8%. The results of the testing indicated 32% of the flakes were large (+65 mesh) to jumbo (+28 mesh) in size and the purity obtained in these large fractions ranged from 94.8 to 96.1%.

Three phases of diamond drilling were completed on the property from November 2015 to December 2016 for a total of 3,782 meters (Figure 2). Results of the respective drill programs can be viewed in Tables 1 and 2. A photograph of semi-massive graphite mineralization can be seen in Figure 3.



Figure 2: Location of Diamond Drill Holes on the Buckingham Property. All holes are located on the Noble Minerals Property except for BH16-6, 7, 9 and 12. Adapted from Robillard (2017).



Table 1: Significant drill hole intersections from the historical 2015 Diamond Drilling Program



Table 2: Significant Diamond Drill intersections from the historical 2016 Drilling Program (Please note that drill holes BH16-6, 7, 9 and 12 are not located on the Noble Minerals Property)



Figure 3: Semi-massive graphite mineralization from Hole BH16-4 drilled on the Noble Minerals Property (Adapted from Robillard, 2017)

Noble is planning future exploration that will include:

1) Re-processing of airborne data from the 2013 survey 2) Examination of the property to properly locate the trenches, grab samples and drill hole collars 3) Beep Mat survey to locate previously unidentified graphite mineralization 4) Additional diamond drilling depending on the results of the above work.

The consideration for the acquisition are reimbursement of the costs of staking and reserving to the vendor a 2% NSR that will be subject to Noble's right to buyback 50% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

The Transactions are subject to approval of the Board of Directors of each party where applicable, as well as to TSX Venture Exchange approval and to compliance with securities and other laws and regulations.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "In an effort to continue to seek projects of merit we are very pleased to have been able to pick up these additional Buckingham graphite claims showing excellent grades and recoveries. A work program is being prepared in order to follow up."

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the Wawa, Ontario area, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration/VMS targets at various stages of exploration. Additional Projects are being acquired including the Buckingham Graphite, project, the Cere-Villebon Ni/Co/Pgm Project and the Laverlochere Ni/Cu/Co/Au/Pgm project all of which are in Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

