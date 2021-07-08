Pasofino Gold Announces Share Consolidation

Toronto, July 8, 2021 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N07) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with its previously announced share consolidation. The Company is targeting Thursday, July 22, 2021 as the date for the consolidation.

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 21, 2020, Pasofino will consolidate its common shares outstanding on a fourteen (14) old for one (1) new basis. On the opening of the market on July 22, 2021, and using today's common shares outstanding of 442,523,093, Pasofino will have 31,608,792 common shares outstanding. The number of warrants outstanding was not affected by the consolidation, but the common shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and the exercise price per common share have been adjusted proportionally to the share consolidation ratio.

A sustained higher per share price of the common shares, which the Company would expect as a result of the consolidation, may heighten the interest of the financial community in the Company and broaden the pool of investors that may consider investing in the Company, potentially increasing the trading volume and liquidity of the common shares. As a matter of policy, many institutional investors are prohibited from purchasing stocks below certain minimum price levels. For that reason, brokers often discourage their customers from purchasing certain stocks.

The consolidation is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pasofino Gold Limited

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN), OCTQB (EFRGF) and FSE (N07). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARX Resources Limited, Pasofino has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project, subject to satisfaction of the terms of the option agreement.

Ian Stalker, President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 604 367 8110

E: istalker@pasofinogold.com

