San Lorenzo Increases Exposure to Copper with Acquisition of Second Chilean Copper Property

Calgary, July 8, 2021 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLG) announces that it has acquired 100% of a second Chilean copper property further increasing its exposure to copper. The Company acquired the 2,000 hectare Punta Alta property (see Figure 1) from a private Chilean company. Punta Alta is eight kilometres northwest of the historic Carrizal Alto copper-gold-cobalt mining camp and is readily accessible year round from the town of Vallenar via paved and all-weather gravel roads.

A limited programme of reconnaissance sampling by San Lorenzo personnel from old workings on the property returned:

- 0.32 - 1.33% copper; 3.39 - 16.75 g/t gold and 0.1 - 0.15% cobalt over 1.0 - 1.5 metres

Punta Alta Copper Property Highlights

- Potential to host several related deposit types, - Porphyry style copper - gold and or, - Copper-gold-silver-cobalt - disseminated and semi-massive sulphide vein deposits; - Same regional geological and structural setting as the historic Carrizal Alto and Cobaltera mining camps that operated for over 100 years; - Occurs within the southern Copiapó - Ovalle sector of the Chilean Coastal Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG)/Cretaceous Porphyry Copper-Gold Metallogenic Belt - Copiapó - Ovalle sector is host to several prominent deposits*: - Candelaria - IOCG, open pit, multi billion pound copper and gold mine - Andacollo - porphyry, open pit mine, 5.6 billion pounds copper and 8.2 million ounces gold - Carrizal Alto - IOGC, 562 million pounds copper, 1.8 million ounces gold and 46 million pounds of cobalt; - Five known vein systems on the Property; - cumulative strike length (approximate) indicated by old surface workings of at least four kilometres;



- 100% owned, no NSR or third party committments.

The Company is in the process of compiling all historic data and is developing a surface exploration programme to explore Punta Alta.

* Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits and production results are historical in nature and are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's property or any potential exploitation thereof.



Figure 1 - Punta Alta Property

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has two 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora and Nancagua. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets and Nancagua is a high grade epithermal gold property.

