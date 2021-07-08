RJK Explorations Ltd. Sampling and Exploration Update

Kirkland Lake, July 8, 2021 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that C.F. Mineral Research Ltd. has updated RJK Explorations Ltd. on its progress. The lab is currently completing samples from the Nicol, and Lightning Lake kimberlites along with check diamond drill samples from Robin's Place and Gleeson. The HSM and Gravel Pit kimberlites were pre-processed to separate concentrates and fines at the Microlithics lab in Thunder Bay which are currently being processed at CFM Mineral Research. Due to staff holidays and equipment maintenance, the report of RJK's 12,200 kilos from its seven Lorrain Township kimberlites has been delayed a month.

RJK selected CF Mineral Research's lab to process its kimberlites, knowing CFM was not designed for processing large tonnage samples, because Dr. Charles Fipke has accumulated an extensive database of diamondiferous kimberlites over his lifetime, helping to identify the chemistry needed to determine diamond probabilities. Dr. Fipke has been in communication with RJK's management on an ongoing basis to help the Company understand its unique kimberlites discovered.

Drilling

Exploration drilling on RJK's 9th kimberlite discovery has encountered a fine sand glacial outwash plain of at least 50 m. Three attempts to drill this target in different locations has resulted in drill rod and casing being seized in each hole, but the drill crew was fortunate not to lose the drill rods and casing. The kimberlite target could be associated with a conductance signature with dimensions of roughly 400 by 800 meters overlying a magnetic low target. RJK intends to use a reverse circulation drill at a future date to test the thickness of this kimberlite and determine if the magnetic low underneath its 9th discovery could represent its source.

Two more magnetic low targets are scheduled to be drill tested before RJK finishes this season's exploration program on the Kon property.

RJK has conducted a drone magnetic survey over its Longfellow Lake target where the Bishop family found on-surface kimberlite float in sampling. The Company's exploration team is currently sampling for kimberlite indicator minerals and the till samples are being processed to help determine the source of kimberlite indicator minerals relative to the magnetic anomalies. It is anticipated that drill targets will be identified in preparation for drill testing.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

