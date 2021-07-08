Fjordland Elects John Sheedy to Board at AGM; Richard Atkinson Retires to Become an Advisor to the Company

Vancouver, July 8, 2021 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at it's Annual General Meeting today, Fjordland Shareholders elected its recommended slate of directors including new appointee, John Sheedy. John was elected in place of Richard Atkinson who has retired after serving on the board since the company's inception 25 years ago. Richard has agreed to remain an Advisor to the Company for the foreseeable future.

John brings to Fjordland over 30 years of investment, transaction and corporate decision-making experience, most recently with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Teachers') where he spent 16 years as an investor in public markets and in private equity. He has sourced and led investment transactions in multiple sectors, including metals and mining, in Canada, the U.S. and Brazil. Before joining Teachers', John was a partner at a Toronto-based merchant banking fund and a partner at Torys LLP where he practiced corporate and securities law. He has served on the boards of several private and not-for-profit companies and holds the ICD.d designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. John received a B.A. Hons (Economics) from the University of Western Ontario and an LL.B. from Queen's University.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President commented, "I'm very pleased to welcome John to Fjordland's board of directors. I believe his vast corporate experience will be very beneficial to the Company as we continue to develop existing and future projects. I'd also like to congratulate DA on his retirement from the board but not the Company. I expect his sage advice as an advisor to the Company will prove very valuable for years to come."

Completed results from the AGM are detailed below. There are currently 75,284,339 common shares outstanding.

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ SPOILED NON FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN VOTE ABSTAIN Number of Directors 17,810,464 0 0 0 0 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% James Tuer 17,780,464 0 30,000 0 0 99.83% 0.00% 0.17% Peter Krag-Hansen 17,807,464 0 3,000 0 0 99.98% 0.00% 0.02% Victor A. Tanaka 17,807,464 0 3,000 0 0 99.98% 0.00% 0.02% Mark Gibson 17,806,764 0 3,700 0 0 99.98% 0.00% 0.02% John C. Sheedy 17,806,364 0 4,100 0 0 99.98% 0.00% 0.02% Appointment of Auditors 17,810,464 0 0 0 0 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Stock Option Plan 17,630,064 180,400 0 0 0 98.99% 1.01% 0.00% Other Business 17,804,064 6,400 0 0 0 99.96% 0.04% 0.00%





About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic metal deposits located in Canada.

Fjordland, as operator, has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec from Quebec Precious Metals. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 235 sq. km.

In collaboration with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (formerly High Power Exploration Inc.) and Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit.

Fjordland is currently reviewing its West Milligan copper gold project located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper gold mine in central British Columbia. The project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. For further technical information please visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tuer"

James Tuer, CEO

For further information:

James Tuer

Ph: 604-688-3415

tuer@fjordlandex.com

www.fjordlandex.com

