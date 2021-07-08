Providence Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $600,000 First Tranche of $200,520 Closed

VANCOUVER - July 08, 2021, Providence Gold Mining Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (FSE:7RH1) is pleased to announce that further to it's June 29th, 2021 news release disclosing a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of up to 8,571,500 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.07 per common share to raise gross proceeds of up to $600,000, the Company has now closed the first tranche in the amount of $200,520 for an aggregate amount of 2,864,571 common shares.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the amount of $162,020 to acquire 2,314,571 common shares under the Private Placement Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used towards advancing the Company's Providence Gold Project located nearby the city of Sonora California and for general working capital purposes.

The Company is planning to begin opening up three new discoveries starting the second week of July, and as such, the private placement will be closed before this planned work commences.

Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Offering and those qualified persons involved as finders will receive a cash fee of up to 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants of the proceeds raised.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four- month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Providence Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding an option to purchase 100% interest in the Providence Group of Gold mines near the City of Sonora California.

For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President and CEO of the Company. Click HERE To Watch "Drilling at the Providence Gold stockpile" Video

