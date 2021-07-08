Select Sands Appoints Mr. Wesley Harris to the Board of Directors

Houston, July 8, 2021 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) | (OTC:SLSDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Wesley Harris, CPA, to the board of director replacing John Kime who has resigned for medical reasons. Mr. Harris will also replace John Kime as Chair of the audit committee.

Mr. Harris joins the board with extensive investment relations and finance experience. He is a partner in Al Petrie Advisors, an investment relations and financial consulting firm, which he joined in 2017. Mr. Harris was previously an executive with roles as a business analysis and investor relations with CVR Energy in Houston. He has a degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Texas A&M and an MBA from Houston Baptist University in Houston. Mr. Harris lives in the Houston, Texas area and continues to maintain his CPA status.

The appointment of Mr. Harris is effective immediately but remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

At the same time, John Kime has resigned from the board due to an advancing medical condition. Mr. Kime has been an instrumental contributor to the board and helped guide the company through the recent years. He joined the board in December of 2015.

We will continue be in contact with Mr. Kime and wish him the best during his challenging time.

Zig Vitols, President and CEO of Select Sands states, "We have been very fortunate to have John Kime as a member of Select Sands' board of directors and as Chair of its audit committee. Mr. Kime has always made a tremendous contribution to the Company. He has always been an active, professional and valuable member of the board of directors. While we will certainly miss Mr. Kime and wish him well, we are delighted to have Wes Harris join the board. I personally have had a chance to work with Mr. Harris during the past few years and found him insightful and significant contributor in helping Select Sands develop and execute its communications. I look forward to working with Mr. Harris who will also be assuming the chairmanship of the audit committee."

