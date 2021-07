TORONTO, July 8, 2021 - Second Quarter Results Release: August 11th after market close



Conference Call and Webcast: August 12th 10:00 am ET



Dial-in Numbers: Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0546

International: 416-764-8688



Webcast: www.franco-nevada.com



Replay (available until August 19th): Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541

International: 416-764-8677

Pass code: 467266 # View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-second-quarter-2021-results-301327836.html SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corp.

Contactplease go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, 416-306-6303, info@franco-nevada.com