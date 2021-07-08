Imperial Provides Additional Details Regarding Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, July 08, 2021 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:III) is providing additional details of the Rights Offering completed June 25, 2021.
To the knowledge of the Company, no person became an insider as a result of the Rights Offering. Existing insiders acquired an aggregate of 5,834,477 shares pursuant to the Basic Subscription Privilege and 1,453,337 shares pursuant to the Additional Subscription Privilege.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.
Company Contacts
Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959 Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658
