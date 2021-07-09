Tudor Gold Closes Additional $3.6 Million Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Vancouver, July 8, 2021 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated June 22, 2021, the Company has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement ( the "Private Placement") and has issued an aggregate of 1,200,000 non-flow-through common shares (the "NFT Shares") at a purchase price of $3.00 per NFT Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $3,600,000.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration of the Treaty Creek Project as well as for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities being offered under the private placement have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021, Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada," dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Tudor Gold Corp.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

