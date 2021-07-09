ATAC Resources Ltd. Announces Granting of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2021 - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ATC) ("ATAC" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 2,950,000 shares at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $9 million in working capital.

On behalf of Management and the Board of Directors of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

