First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).
Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America:
1-800-952-5114
Toronto Local and International:
416-406-0743
Toll-free UK:
00-80042228835
Passcode:
7903230#
Webcast:
www.first-quantum.com
Conference call replay:
Toll-free North America:
1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International:
905-694-9451
Passcode:
3301666#
The conference call replay will be available from July 28, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on August 11, 2021.
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Ryan MacWilliam, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations (416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577 E-Mail: info@fqml.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!