First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America: 1-800-952-5114
Toronto Local and International: 416-406-0743
Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835
Passcode: 7903230#
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

Conference call replay:

Toll-free North America: 1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 3301666#

The conference call replay will be available from July 28, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on August 11, 2021.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Ryan MacWilliam, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com



