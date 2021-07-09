Jayden Moves Ahead on Storm Lake Acquisition

Vancouver, July 9, 2021 - Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV:JDN) (OTC:PNMLF) ("Jayden" or the "Company") further to the Company's news releases of February 7, 2021 and April 9, 2021 wherein the Company announced its intent to acquire a 100% interest in the Storm Lake Gold Property (the "Property") located on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec, and the TSXV approval of the same.

Pursuant to the option agreement entered into between Company and Canadian Mining House (9219-8845 QC Inc.), Anna-Rosa Giglio and Greg Exploration Inc. (the Vendors), the Company has issued a total of 2,200,000 post-consolidated common shares and paid a total of $200,000 to the Vendors fulfilling its first obligation in acquiring the Property.

The Property consists of 48 contiguous claims that cover a gross area of approximately 2,610 hectares and is located in the middle of the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt which also hosts the former Troilus Mine, which during its mine life produced more than 2.0 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tons of copper from 1996 to 2010 (Troilus Gold Corporate Presentation - Feb. 2021 - www.troilusgold.com). New discoveries by Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX:TLG) have them focused on mineral expansion (4.96Moz AuEq indicated plus 3.15Moz AuEq inferred - Troilus Gold Corporate Presentation - Feb. 2021) and the potential restart of the former mine.

As per the option agreement, the Company is also obliged to spend a minimum of $150,000 during the first year on exploration and development of the Property. In this regard, the Company has already taken steps to secure a geological team whom has started on the preliminary work needed to advance the project, including the necessary permitting for camp preparation and drilling. The Company has also engaged a separate geologist to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Property.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed by Jeannot Théberge Géo. (OGQ), recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.

