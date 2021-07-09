Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Calgary, July 9, 2021 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS), (CNSX:CRS.CN), (Frankfurt:CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,950,000 incentive stock options; 1,550,000 to Officers and Directors, exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at CAD$ 0.41 and 400,000 to consultants of the Company, exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at CAD$ 0.50. These options replace the options previously canceled on May 25, 2021.

The incentive stock options granted will vest quarterly over 12 months and are valid for five (5) years from the date of the issuance.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology-driven, well-funded, and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Crestview's projects: Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain, are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The Company's Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 53 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

