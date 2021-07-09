Apex Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, July 9, 2021 - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV:APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it intends to extend the expiration date of 5,769,231 warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on July 24, 2020 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement by one year.

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.14 per common share and currently have an expiry date of July 24, 2021.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is $0.30 or more for 20 consecutive trading days at any time subsequent to the expiry of six months from the date of issuance of the warrants, then the Company will earn the right by providing notice to the warrant holders, to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to that date which is 30 days from the date of the acceleration notice.

The Company wishes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to 4:00PM PST on July 24, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Apex has a portfolio of quality properties including:

1.The Mount Anderson gold-silver property in the Yukon. 2.The Jersey-Emerald tungsten-zinc property in southern BC. 3.The Ore Hill gold property in southern BC.

Apex management has a track record of mine discovery that includes the discovery and development of the renowned Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario and the Mengapur copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit (225Mt @ 0.59% Cu equivalent) in Malaysia now under development by Monument Mining Ltd.

For further information on the Company's projects, visit www.apxresources.com.

Arthur G. Troup, P.Eng., Geological

President and CEO



For further information please contact:

Marc Lee, Investor and Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 628-0519 Fax: (604) 628-0446

Email: mlee@apxresources.com or info@apxresources.com

This release was prepared by Apex's management. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that Apex expects are forward-looking statements. Although Apex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Apex, investors should review Apex's filings that are available at www.sedar.com or Apex's website at www.apxresources.com.

