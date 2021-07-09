DeepRock Minerals Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, July 9, 2021 - DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") (CSE:DEEP) (CNSX:DEEP.CN) announces it has CLOSED its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $655,000 from the issuance of 13,100,000 units of the Company ("Units") at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and an exercise term of 24 months. Proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund exploration of the Company's mineral projects as well as being used for general operating capital. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Shatto, Director

Telephone: (604) 807-6334

Email: richard.shatto@deeprockmineralsinc.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.